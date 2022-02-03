Austin Drive-In Theater Opens in Local Seafood Restaurant Garbo’s

Local drive-in movie theater mini-chain Blue Starlite is opening a new location up in North Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s this month. The alfresco theater setup will be found at the restaurant’s parking lot on 2709 North MoPac starting on Friday, February 18.

The full menu will be available, including lobster rolls, oysters, crab cakes, shrimp fries, salads, soups, and more. soft serve from on-site ice cream truck Conner’s Creamery. Drive-in theater attendees will be able to either book dine-in meals before their films at the restaurant or place takeout orders so they can dine from their cars during films.

The restaurant also put together a special two-serving meal package for movie-goers, the Garbo’s Dinner Pack comes with smoked mahi fish dip, Maine-style lobster rolls, kettle chips, and a choice of Blue Hawaii wine coolers or beer.

The space will feature the main screen playing new and old releases, as well as a smaller screen dedicated to independent features. The opening screening is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

This is Blue Starlite’s fourth location and first in North Austin. Founder Josh Frank opened the first location in 2009. The downtown location allows patrons to order food from local restaurants.

Garbo’s owner Heidi Garbo opened the business as a food truck in 2013 and expanded with the first physical restaurant in Wells Branch in 2014. She closed that location and reopened the restaurant in North Austin in 2020.