McGuire Moorman Lambert Expands Clarksville Domain With Three New Restaurants

Austin hospitality giant McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) is opening three new Clarksville spots: restaurant Pecan Square Cafe, Howard’s, and Rosie’s. Howard’s and Rosie’s will be located at 1130 West Sixth Street, taking over the former Wiggy’s liquor shop, and Pecan Square Cafe will open in the old Cafe Josie space at 1200 West Sixth Street.

Pecan Square Cafe will serve a rotating menu of seasonal dishes for lunch, brunch, and dinner daily, per a job posting for the restaurant. It will offer cocktails and wine as well. The executive chef is Chelsea Fadda, who formerly worked at seasonal butcher shop Dai Due and still-closed French restaurant Le Politique. It will open in early 2022.

Rosie’s and Howard’s are located in between other MML restaurants Swedish Hill and Clark’s Oyster Bar. Howard’s will certainly be a bar (the permit uses the name “Howard’s Bar LLC”), but it’s unclear what Rosie’s will be, although it was on the same liquor license request. MML has created multiple Instagram accounts for Howard’s and Rosie’s, although there are no posts yet. Howard’s and Rosie’s are also mentioned on the retail block’s website Clarksvillage, along with Pecan Square Cafe. There are no opening dates yet.

The Pecan space’s previous tenant was longtime restaurant Cafe Josie, which closed in 2020 due to the landlord (Larry McGuire of MML) doubling the rent. Wiggy’s moved out of its original West Sixth location in August 2019, and MML bought the address later that year.

Locally based hospitality and restaurant group MML owns over a dozen aesthetic-heavy restaurants in Austin, Aspen, New Orleans, and eventually Houston. Its current holdings in Clarksville include steakhouse Jeffrey’s, brunchy spot Josephine House, bakery Swedish Hill, and Clark’s Oyster Bar. Elsewhere in the city, the hospitality group is working on a revamp of casual lake restaurant Ski Shores Cafe, as well as turning the Barton Springs location of Ski Shores into a second location of Lou’s, both of which should open this summer.