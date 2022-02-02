These Austin Restaurants and Food Trucks Will Close for the Winter Storm

The massive Winter Storm Landon is landing in Austin tonight, bringing along below-freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, to the area, creating potentially dangerous conditions and bringing back memories of what happened during the last big freeze in Texas. Out of precaution, many Austin restaurants and food trucks are preemptively closing up shop on Thursday, February 3, or even longer.
Eater is tracking these cold-weather closures below. Be careful out there.
Closed on Wednesday, February 2
Hotel Vegas
1502 East Sixth Street, East Austin
Instagram
Vegan Nom
2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
The vegan truck closed at 2 p.m. for service.
Instagram
Closed on Wednesday and Thursday, February 2 and 3
Bobo’s Snack Bar
3850 Airport Boulevard, Cherrywood
Instagram
Hillside Farmacy
1209 East 11th Street, Central East Austin
Instagram
Closed on Thursday, February 3
Batch
3220 Manor Road, MLK
Instagram
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 South First Street, Bouldin Creek
Instagram
Capital City Bakery
2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
Instagram
El Perrito
730 West Stassney Lane, Garrison Park
Instagram
Jester King Brewery
13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country
Twitter
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Boulevard, North Loop
The El Paso-Jewish restaurant plans on being closed for lunch at least, and potentially dinner depending on street conditions.
Instagram
La Cocina de Consuelo
4516 Burnet Road, Rosedale
Instagram
Little Ola’s Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Wells Branch
Instagram
Live Oak Brewing Company
1615 Crozier Lane, Del Valle
Instagram
Moreno Barbecue
5608 Menchaca Road, Garrison Park
Instagram
Patrizi’s
2307 Manor Road, Cherrywood
Instagram
PhoNatic
Multiple locations
Instagram
Salt and Time Cafe
422 Guadalupe Street, Downtown
The original East Seventh location of the restaurant will remain open.
Instagram
Sour Duck Market
1814 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Blackland
Instagram
Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop
1905 South First Street, Travis Heights
Instagram
Yeni’s Fusion
6507 Burnet Road, Brentwood
Instagram
Veracruz All Natural
Multiple locations
All truck locations of Veracruz will close today; the physical restaurants will open later at 9 a.m.
Instagram
Vic & Al’s
2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood
Instagram
Wholy Bagel
Both locations
Instagram
Potentially Closing on Thursday, February 3
Kome
5301 Airport Boulevard, North Loop
The Japanese takeout-only-for-now restaurant is potentially closing on Thursday depending on weather conditions.
Instagram
Closed on Thursday and Friday, February 3 and 4
Dear Diary Coffee
1212 Chicon Street, Central East Austin
Instagram
El Tigre
1204 Salina Street, Unit B, Central East Austin
Instagram