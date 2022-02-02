 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

These Austin Restaurants and Food Trucks Will Close for the Winter Storm

With Winter Storm Landon bringing below-freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, to the area, many spots are closing their doors

by Nadia Chaudhury
Frozen rain.
There are predictions of freezing rain and sleet for Austin this week.
Shutterstock

The massive Winter Storm Landon is landing in Austin tonight, bringing along below-freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, to the area, creating potentially dangerous conditions and bringing back memories of what happened during the last big freeze in Texas. Out of precaution, many Austin restaurants and food trucks are preemptively closing up shop on Thursday, February 3, or even longer.

Eater is tracking these cold-weather closures below. Be careful out there.

Closed on Wednesday, February 2

Hotel Vegas
1502 East Sixth Street, East Austin
Instagram

Vegan Nom
2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
The vegan truck closed at 2 p.m. for service.
Instagram

Closed on Wednesday and Thursday, February 2 and 3

Bobo’s Snack Bar
3850 Airport Boulevard, Cherrywood
Instagram

Hillside Farmacy
1209 East 11th Street, Central East Austin
Instagram

Closed on Thursday, February 3

Batch
3220 Manor Road, MLK
Instagram

Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 South First Street, Bouldin Creek
Instagram

Capital City Bakery
2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly
Instagram

El Perrito
730 West Stassney Lane, Garrison Park
Instagram

Jester King Brewery
13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country
Twitter

JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Boulevard, North Loop
The El Paso-Jewish restaurant plans on being closed for lunch at least, and potentially dinner depending on street conditions.
Instagram

La Cocina de Consuelo
4516 Burnet Road, Rosedale
Instagram

Little Ola’s Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Wells Branch
Instagram

Live Oak Brewing Company
1615 Crozier Lane, Del Valle
Instagram

Moreno Barbecue
5608 Menchaca Road, Garrison Park
Instagram

Patrizi’s
2307 Manor Road, Cherrywood
Instagram

PhoNatic
Multiple locations
Instagram

Salt and Time Cafe
422 Guadalupe Street, Downtown
The original East Seventh location of the restaurant will remain open.
Instagram

Sour Duck Market
1814 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Blackland
Instagram

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop
1905 South First Street, Travis Heights
Instagram

Yeni’s Fusion
6507 Burnet Road, Brentwood
Instagram

Veracruz All Natural
Multiple locations
All truck locations of Veracruz will close today; the physical restaurants will open later at 9 a.m.
Instagram

Vic & Al’s
2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood
Instagram

Wholy Bagel
Both locations
Instagram

Potentially Closing on Thursday, February 3

Kome
5301 Airport Boulevard, North Loop
The Japanese takeout-only-for-now restaurant is potentially closing on Thursday depending on weather conditions.
Instagram

Closed on Thursday and Friday, February 3 and 4

Dear Diary Coffee
1212 Chicon Street, Central East Austin
Instagram

El Tigre
1204 Salina Street, Unit B, Central East Austin
Instagram

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A Guide to Austin’s Most Exciting Pop-Ups Right Now

By Nadia Chaudhury
2 comments / new

Vegan Ice Cream Shop Sweet Ritual Is Temporarily Closed

By Nadia Chaudhury

More Austin Restaurants Host Fundraisers for Texas French Bread

By Nadia Chaudhury

Longstanding Campus Hangout Spider House Cafe Officially Closes

By Erin Russell

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate and Drank This Week: Under-the-Radar Lunch and a Baguette Sandwich

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Restaurants Hit With a Slew of Break-Ins

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world