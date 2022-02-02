These Austin Restaurants and Food Trucks Will Close for the Winter Storm

The massive Winter Storm Landon is landing in Austin tonight, bringing along below-freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, to the area, creating potentially dangerous conditions and bringing back memories of what happened during the last big freeze in Texas. Out of precaution, many Austin restaurants and food trucks are preemptively closing up shop on Thursday, February 3, or even longer.

Eater is tracking these cold-weather closures below. Be careful out there.

Closed on Wednesday, February 2

Hotel Vegas

1502 East Sixth Street, East Austin

Instagram

Vegan Nom

2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

The vegan truck closed at 2 p.m. for service.

Instagram

Closed on Wednesday and Thursday, February 2 and 3

Bobo’s Snack Bar

3850 Airport Boulevard, Cherrywood

Instagram

Hillside Farmacy

1209 East 11th Street, Central East Austin

Instagram

Closed on Thursday, February 3

Batch

3220 Manor Road, MLK

Instagram

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Instagram

Capital City Bakery

2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

Instagram

El Perrito

730 West Stassney Lane, Garrison Park

Instagram

Jester King Brewery

13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country

Twitter

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

The El Paso-Jewish restaurant plans on being closed for lunch at least, and potentially dinner depending on street conditions.

Instagram

La Cocina de Consuelo

4516 Burnet Road, Rosedale

Instagram

Little Ola’s Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Wells Branch

Instagram

Live Oak Brewing Company

1615 Crozier Lane, Del Valle

Instagram

Moreno Barbecue

5608 Menchaca Road, Garrison Park

Instagram

Patrizi’s

2307 Manor Road, Cherrywood

Instagram

PhoNatic

Multiple locations

Instagram

Salt and Time Cafe

422 Guadalupe Street, Downtown

The original East Seventh location of the restaurant will remain open.

Instagram

Sour Duck Market

1814 East Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Blackland

Instagram

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop

1905 South First Street, Travis Heights

Instagram

Yeni’s Fusion

6507 Burnet Road, Brentwood

Instagram

Veracruz All Natural

Multiple locations

All truck locations of Veracruz will close today; the physical restaurants will open later at 9 a.m.

Instagram

Vic & Al’s

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

Instagram

Wholy Bagel

Both locations

Instagram

Potentially Closing on Thursday, February 3

Kome

5301 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

The Japanese takeout-only-for-now restaurant is potentially closing on Thursday depending on weather conditions.

Instagram

Closed on Thursday and Friday, February 3 and 4

Dear Diary Coffee

1212 Chicon Street, Central East Austin

Instagram

El Tigre

1204 Salina Street, Unit B, Central East Austin

Instagram