A Running List of Austin Restaurant Closures in 2022

This is a running roundup of every permanent restaurant, food truck, and bar closure throughout the Austin area in 2022 so far. See a closing that we missed? Let us know over at austin@eater.com

February 2022

La Mexicana: The longtime Mexican bakery closed after 32 years of service because founder and owner Jesus Martinez Becerra Sr. retired. La Mexicana had dished up all sorts of baked goods and desserts, from tortillas to tres leches cakes, alongside tacos and tortas. In the Before Times, it had operated 24/7, but shortened those hours due to the pandemic. (1924 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

January 2022

Mission Dogs: The restaurant — known for its hot dogs wrapped in bacon — closed down earlier this year. On Instagram, owner Mike Farley cited higher costs and shortages of ingredients and supplies, coupled with increasing rent and operating with a very small staff. There are still plans to keep the mobile cart open for roaming/events/catering purposes. (1701 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Austin)

Spider House Cafe: Though longtime campus hang technically closed down its doors in March 2020, the permanence of that shutter was confirmed in January by Austin 360. The space opened in 1995, featuring a cafe, bar, and a bunch of food trucks. The now-vacant space will turn into a new bar-ish space run by people from Hotel Vegas, Yellow Jacket Social Club, and Kinda Tropical. (2908 Fruth Street, North Campus)

Winebelly: The South Austin wine bar closed in January, but no specific reason was given as to why. It opened in 2013 and had been serving a menu by chef and business partner Camden Stuerzenberger. (519 West Oltorf Street, Dawson)

Italic: Another one of those potentially-temporary-shutters-from-the-beginning-of-the-pandemic-turned-permanent, the Italian restaurant confirmed its forever-closure this January. The space will become the new home for Fort Worth import Lonesome Dove, which left its original location on Colorado Street. (123 West Sixth Street, Downtown)