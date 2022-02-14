 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fuel Up at a New Restaurant Park Next to Austin’s Soccer Training Facility

The Pitch is full of cheeseburgers, tacos, and Vietnamese rotisserie chicken

by Nadia Chaudhury
A cheeseburger with a side of fries.
A cheeseburger from Ranger Burger.
The Pitch/Facebook

A new park with a soccer field and a bunch of restaurants is opening in the Parmer North neighborhood this month, accompanying soccer team Austin FC’s training facility. The Pitch is found at 13000 Harris Ridge Boulevard, opened as of Friday, February 11.

There are three restaurants in the Pitch: Ranger Burger focuses on a single cheeseburger made with wagyu beef from nearby ranch Ranger Cattle and a fried chicken sandwich, along with sauces, fries, and a salad; Ga Tori, which serves up Vietnamese rotisserie chicken available a la carte or used in vermicelli bowls, rice bowls, banh mi, and plates; and then the fourth location of Austin Mexican restaurant Taco Flats, offering tacos, quesadillas, queso, and sides.

The Pitch’s two bars are: San Bar, with frozen and not-frozen cocktails and local wines from Texas winery William Chris Vineyards and beers from Austin Beerworks; and Corner Kick Bar, which serves as the establishment’s main bar with an array of cocktails, wines, and draft/canned beers. Lastly, there’s a coffee shop and bakery called Coffee Club.

The Pitch’s sprawling space includes plenty of television screens to air Austin FC games and a lot of outdoor seating. There are also two volleyball courts, running trails, and a pond. There’s also a soccer pitch and stadium called Parmer Field.

Helming the Pitch’s food and drink options is the newly formed Corner Kick Hospitality Group. It consists of members of Work in Progress Hospitality (formerly known as ELM Restaurant Group), which includes Austin restaurants 24 Diner, Irene’s, and Cookbook Cafe. There’s executive chef Andrew Curren, Scott Hentschel, Vince Ashwill, and Matt Miller.

The Pitch is part of the Parmer Austin business park, developed by investment firm Karlin Real Estate and designed by Mark Odom Studio and STG Design. It’s right next to David’s Performance Center, which the city’s soccer team uses as their training facility.

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78753 Visit Website

