Downtown French Restaurant Le Politique Is Really, Truly, Permanently Closed

Sprawling downtown French restaurant Le Politique is officially, permanently closed to make way for a new food business, a representative from its restaurant group New Waterloo told Eater. It will make way for a restaurant from Michael Mina at 110 San Antonio Street in the Second Street district, as confirmed by building permits filed with the City of Austin.

Mina, who is originally from Cairo, Egypt, won the James Beard Award for Best California Chef in 2002, and now operates the Mina Group, which has over 40 restaurants worldwide.

Le Politique opened in September 2017 to generally mixed reviews. It offered French fare like trout almondine, fondue, rich desserts, and a raw bar, as well as a next-door cafe that served coffee and pastries. It closed briefly in 2018 for a renovation and menu revamp, then closed again in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened.

A representative from New Waterloo confirmed to Eater that Le Politique can be considered permanently closed.

Beloved New Waterloo sandwich shop La Matta similarly closed permanently when a new restaurant leased the space, though the group’s other restaurants Il Brutto, Sway, La Condesa, and the restaurants at the South Congress Hotel, are open and accounted for.

Update, 2:05 p.m. - This article has been updated to reflect that Michael Mina’ restaurant will open in the Le Politique space.