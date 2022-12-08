 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Decadent Water Buffalo Milk Gelato Truck Is Heading to Dripping Springs

Texas creamery Orobianco is opening a gelato truck near Austin

by Erin Russell
Hands in blue plastic gloves putting chocolate gelato into a yellow cup.
Gelato from OroBianco Creamery.
Orobianco Creamery

Blanco-based water buffalo milk creamery Orobianco is opening a gelato truck in Dripping Springs. The truck will be parked at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs starting in early 2023.

The truck will serve gelato made with water buffalo milk in seasonal and staple flavors, the latter including citrus crema, pistachio, and single-origin chocolate. The truck will also have espresso-based drinks (with water buffalo milk options) and pre-packaged cheese and cured meat.

Owner Phil Giglio opened Orobianco in Blanco, Texas, in March 2021, with a couple hundred water buffalo and an on-site cafe and retail shop. He expanded to a second shop in Stonewall, Texas, this year. Water buffalo milk has a higher fat and protein content than cow’s milk, and is largely considered ideal for making dairy products like cheese, and Giglio is working on producing mozzarella.

Although this is the first gelato truck, Giglio has plans for another one in San Antonio.

Orobianco Gelato Truck

27713 RR 12, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A New Cocktail Lounge From Jacoby’s Is Opening in East Austin

By Erin Russell

New Mediterranean Food Truck Opens With Grilled Stuffed Pitas and Honey-Pistachio Cakes

By Nadia Chaudhury

Texas Winery Lost Draw Cellars Opens a New Tasting Room in Johnson City

By Erin Russell

Where to Partake in Festive Holiday Dining and Drinking Experiences in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Car Crashed Into New Irish Bar Kelly’s in South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

Find Takeout New Year’s Eve Meals From These Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world