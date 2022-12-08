A Decadent Water Buffalo Milk Gelato Truck Is Heading to Dripping Springs

Blanco-based water buffalo milk creamery Orobianco is opening a gelato truck in Dripping Springs. The truck will be parked at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs starting in early 2023.

The truck will serve gelato made with water buffalo milk in seasonal and staple flavors, the latter including citrus crema, pistachio, and single-origin chocolate. The truck will also have espresso-based drinks (with water buffalo milk options) and pre-packaged cheese and cured meat.

Owner Phil Giglio opened Orobianco in Blanco, Texas, in March 2021, with a couple hundred water buffalo and an on-site cafe and retail shop. He expanded to a second shop in Stonewall, Texas, this year. Water buffalo milk has a higher fat and protein content than cow’s milk, and is largely considered ideal for making dairy products like cheese, and Giglio is working on producing mozzarella.

Although this is the first gelato truck, Giglio has plans for another one in San Antonio.