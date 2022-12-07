A New Cocktail Lounge From Jacoby’s Is Opening in East Austin

A new lounge focusing on classic cocktails is opening in the Govalle neighborhood, courtesy of the Jacoby Restaurant Group. Bosses Office is taking over the former Swift Pizza Co. space at 3223 East Seventh Street starting on Friday, December 9.

Bosses Office is described as a speakeasy-themed cocktail bar and lounge. In addition to cocktails, beer, and wine, the lounge will serve food like pretzels stuffed with beer cheese and pepperoni, a cheese plate with cheeses from local shop Antonelli’s, parmesan truffle fries, and caviar service.

Bosses Office comes from Jacoby Restaurant Group, aka JRG Hospitality, which also owns nearby Southern restaurant Jacoby’s and Mexican restaurant Grizzelda’s, as well as the previous occupant of the bar’s building, Swift Pizza Co. The pizzeria closed in October after multiple break-ins, but the company held onto the space and has added additional security measures.

Bosses Office will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations can be made online or via phone.

Related 16 Excellent Hidden Speakeasies in Austin

Update, Wednesday, December 7, 2:42 p.m.: This article, originally published at 1:01 p.m., has been updated to include further details about Bosses Ofice.