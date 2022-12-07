New Mediterranean Food Truck Opens With Grilled Stuffed Pitas and Honey-Pistachio Cakes

A new Mediterranean truck opened in Austin this fall. Fez ATX is found in Cedar Park at the beer garden the Good Lot at 2500 West New Hope Drive as of November 28.

The star of the menu is the arayes, which are pitas stuffed with fillings that are then grilled. There’s the lamb and beef one and then the vegan iteration with sweet potatoes, eggplants, and lentils. The rest of the main offerings include an array of skewers from chicken to vegetables to paneer, as well as honey-harissa chicken wings served with pomegranate. Then there’s hummus with chickpeas and pita; muhammara with roasted cauliflower and olives; fried potatoes; pitas (including a gluten-free one); and, for dessert, honey-pistachio cheesecakes.

Co-owners and chefs Mario Fortuna and Alexandra Lee met in New York, where they worked at several high-end restaurants, including La Grenouille and Majorelle. They moved to Austin (Lee is from Texas) with the goal of opening their own food spot. “Texas has a different pace and way of life than New York does,” Fortuna writes to Eater Austin. But before that, they both worked at the seafood restaurant Garbo’s for a bit, and then Fortuna opened an Asian food truck, the Rice Is Right, in 2019 with a different partner (it’s still parked at the Good Lot).

Fortuna and Lee finally teamed up to start Fez this year. They began as a pop-up to test out the waters. “In a city saturated with food trucks you want to be sure you had something unique to bring to the table,” Fortuna writes. It worked out well and they transitioned into the food truck this November.

Fez’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

