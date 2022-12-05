A Car Crashed Into New Irish Bar Kelly’s in South Austin

A car crashed into the recently opened South Austin Irish pub Kelly’s over the weekend. The accident happened on Saturday, December 3, when the car — a Tesla, according to KVUE — crashed into the front of the restaurant, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Co-owner Joshua Bumb tells Eater that there was no structural damage to the restaurant — they were able to cover the hole that day and reopen for service — and that they filed a police report with the driver. The bar officially opened during Thanksgiving weekend.

New Hill Country guidebook

Austin blogger Jane Ko released her second book this month. Koko’s Guide to Fredericksburg is a handbook to the Hill Country town, covering restaurants, wineries, and events. Sales will go towards the Wine & Food Foundation of Texas. The book is available for sale in local stores including BookPeople as well as Amazon. She’s also hosting a book signing at Hye winery William Chris Vineyards on Saturday, December 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

Tracking Austin-area events

Barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew’s meat-filled holiday event is back again this year. The 12 Days of Smoked Meats — where both the original Brentwood location and the Cedar Park locations as well as its Dripping Springs sibling the Switch offer mostly daily dish specials — starts on Tuesday, December 6, and runs through Sunday, December 18 with a break on Monday, December 12. Specials include a collaboration with Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried (smoked brisket chili relleno), chicken fried beef ribs, tamales, and brisket bagel sandwiches with Nervous Charlie’s. Each item is available for in-person purchasing.

The next Pasta Paisano dinner at Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro takes place with Olamaie’s Amanda Turner and Erin Ashford, with dishes and drinks. The event benefits abortion funds organization Lilith Fund. Reservations can be made online.

A bunch of pastry chefs and interior designers teamed up to create gingerbread houses benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Children — Austin. Gingerbread Dreamhouses are on display at the boutique shop ByGeorge on North Lamar Boulevard through Wednesday, December 7. It’s accompanied by a silent auction ending on Thursday, December 8. Participating creators include pastry chefs Jules Stoddart, Sarah Listrom, and others.