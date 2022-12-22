Lots of Austin Restaurants, Bars, and Trucks Will Be Closed for the Holidays and/or the Freeze

Since it’s the holiday weekend and there’s the freeze taking over Texas starting today, many Austin restaurants, bars, and food trucks are taking the opportunity to take short or long breaks.

Many places that aren’t open for Christmas dine-in services already or are already open all year round will most likely be closed from Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) through either Christmas Day Sunday, December 25) or taking the extra day into Monday, December 26 (which is the recognized holiday day for work purposes).

And then, other places are going on longer breaks from Christmas weekend into New Year’s weekend, including Birdie’s, La Santa Barbacha (through January 11), Artipasta, Pieous, Ensenada, Mr. Natural, and others.

Finally, because of the freeze starting tonight, expect restaurants/food trucks/bars to close up or close up early because it’s too cold for staffers and servers. Already, Vietnamese-Southern truck Bisous is closing today through Tuesday, December 27 because of the weather. Downtown bar and restaurant Banger’s is closing at 5 p.m. today so its staffers can get home safely. West Austin bar and restaurant Pool Burger put together this nifty guide on when it will close (when there’s rain/wind/and 40ish-degree weather).

All of this is just to say, check before you go to a restaurant/food truck/bar to make sure the business is indeed open for service. Happy winter break and holidays and stay safe and warm.

Austin bar will reopen after fire damages

South Congress bar Crow Bar is aiming to reopen sometime in early 2023 after the building was burned down in a fire in mid-September.

Airport restaurant workers get new raise

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s Delaware North Company food service workers are getting raises in line with the city’s new $20 minimum wage as of this month. This was part of an initiative through labor union Unite Here Local 23. All city employees and city-contracted workers are supposed to get this raise as of January 1, 2023, at the latest.

