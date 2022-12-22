Austin Italian Restaurant L’Oca d’Oro Is Opening a New Pizzeria

Austin Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is opening a pizzeria next year. Bambino will open at a yet-to-be-disclosed address in the Govalle neighborhood near Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard sometime in the summer.

Co-owners Adam Orman and chef Fiore Tedesco are using their New York/Northeast Coast roots to drive the menu of the restaurant. This means pizza that is created in a style that it describes as “meld[ing] New York with grandma pies,” according to a press statement. This would be some amalgamation of a round thin-crust pie w typically made in a gas oven that is served by the whole or slice (New York), and then the also-thin but square-shaped pie baked in a pan (grandma, which originated in Long Island). There will also be a full bar and offer cocktails and wine.

Orman and Tedesco opened their Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro in Mueller in 2016 to much acclaim (Tedesco was named Eater’s chef of the year in the Eater Austin Awards that year). Orman also co-founded small business organization Good Work Austin in 2019, which aims to support and advocate for local restaurants and the such, including their important work keeping people fed during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

Also in the works for later is a Good Work Austin cafe somewhere in the Brentwood/Crestview neighborhoods in 2024.

Similarly, another group of Austin restaurant players opened their own pizzeria this year. People from Salt & Time, Rosen’s Bagel, Lenior, G’Raj Mahal, and Swedish Hill are behind Dovetail Pizza, which opened in November on South First.

