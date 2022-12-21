Austin Food Experts on the Most Surprising Food News of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number seven:

What was the most surprising news story in Austin in 2022?

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly

In terms of restaurant news, I was thrilled that two Austin chefs won James Beard awards: Iliana de la Vega, of El Naranjo, for Best Chef: Texas, and Edgar Rico, of Nixta Taqueria, for Emerging Chef. Both restaurants serve contemporary Mexican food.

Chris Hughes, editor-in-chief, Austin Monthly

That McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality didn’t buy Nau’s Enfield Drug. I thought that was a given. And honestly, everyone gives them hell, but it would’ve been a lot better if they had. Now, it’ll just be more faceless condos.

Darcie Duttweiler, freelance writer and Eater contributing writer

Via 313 union busting. So disappointing.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko

Austin Bakery Texas French Bread Catches On Fire

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin

I 100 percent agree with Chris’s assessment — I’m not always the biggest MML fan but I would have loved to see their take on a soda shop.

Simi Estiatorio’s closing completely consumed three weeks of my life — it started with covering a GoFundMe for employees and ended with accusations at some of the most powerful investors in Austin (and owners of Austin FC). Truly a wild ride to report on.

The Texas French Bread fire was a shock — and its comeback is a reminder of the power of the Austin community.

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin

Not surprising, but the fact that Austin restaurant staffers are hardcore looking/working on unionizing. UNIONS FOREVER, from Via 313 to Alamo Drafthouse to Starbucks to the attempts at Tiff’s Treats.