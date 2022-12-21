The Best Austin Dining Neighborhoods of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2021, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number six:

What neighborhood were you most excited to dine in this year?

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly

I am still astonished to see so much activity downtown and on South Congress. Lots of new hotels, and much new construction to the west.

What I don’t like is the lack of parking or the cost of it when you can find it.

Chris Hughes, editor-in-chief, Austin Monthly

I think East Congress is going to be the next great spot. It’s just a murderers’ row of awesome concepts around the Yard with Huckleberry, Spicy Boys, Texas Sushiko, and now, SXSE Food Co. outside Vacancy Brewing.

Darcie Duttweiler, freelance writer and Eater contributing writer

East 12th Street. From Nixta Taqueria to Birdie’s, as well as Fil N’ Viet, Cuantos Tacos, and Sammataro, there’s so much to choose from on one single street.

Melanie Haupt, food editor, the Austin Chronicle

I’m always excited to dine in my own neighborhood near Mueller.

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer

North Austin as always, is where most of Austin’s Asian food is.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko

I’ve been loving North Central — Bamboo House, Sazan Ramen, Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings, and House of Three Gorges. My weekly go-tos that don’t require reservations or dressing up.

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin

Anywhere I can easily park (I am old). I guess East 12th Street — with Nixta, Birdie’s, Skinny’s Off Track, and so many more.

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin

Generally, North Austin’s sprawling food scene is fantastic, but this is sad for a South Austinite who has to deal with traffic.