The Best Austin Dining Neighborhoods of 2022

East 12th, Mueller, East Congress, and other trendy areas to eat, according to Austin food writers

by Erin Russell
A leaf-lined round tray of yellow rice cakes.
A dish from Fil N’ Viet in Central East Austin.
Fil N’ Viet

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2021, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number six:

What neighborhood were you most excited to dine in this year?

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly
I am still astonished to see so much activity downtown and on South Congress. Lots of new hotels, and much new construction to the west.

What I don’t like is the lack of parking or the cost of it when you can find it.

Chris Hughes, editor-in-chief, Austin Monthly
I think East Congress is going to be the next great spot. It’s just a murderers’ row of awesome concepts around the Yard with Huckleberry, Spicy Boys, Texas Sushiko, and now, SXSE Food Co. outside Vacancy Brewing.

Darcie Duttweiler, freelance writer and Eater contributing writer
East 12th Street. From Nixta Taqueria to Birdie’s, as well as Fil N’ Viet, Cuantos Tacos, and Sammataro, there’s so much to choose from on one single street.

Melanie Haupt, food editor, the Austin Chronicle
I’m always excited to dine in my own neighborhood near Mueller.

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer
North Austin as always, is where most of Austin’s Asian food is.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko
I’ve been loving North Central — Bamboo House, Sazan Ramen, Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings, and House of Three Gorges. My weekly go-tos that don’t require reservations or dressing up.

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin
Anywhere I can easily park (I am old). I guess East 12th Street — with Nixta, Birdie’s, Skinny’s Off Track, and so many more.

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin
Generally, North Austin’s sprawling food scene is fantastic, but this is sad for a South Austinite who has to deal with traffic.

Sammataro

1108 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 690-1547 Visit Website

Skinny's Off Track Bar

1806 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 363-5558 Visit Website

Nixta Taqueria

2512 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

Spicy Boys

1701 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 538-9658 Visit Website

Sazan Ramen

6929 Airport Boulevard, , TX 78752 (512) 432-5474 Visit Website

Vacancy Brewing

415 St. Elmo Street, Austin, TX 78745 Visit Website

SXSE Food Co.

10615 Metric Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78758 Visit Website

Cuantos Tacos

1108 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

Texas Sushiko

440 East St Elmo Road, Suite B-2, Austin, Texas 78745 Visit Website

Huckleberry

440 East Saint Elmo Road, , TX 78745 (512) 900-5818 Visit Website

House of Three Gorges

8557 Research Boulevard, , TX 78758 (512) 953-8666 Visit Website

Bamboo House [Austin]

7010 Easy Wind Drive, Unit 100, Austin, Texas 78752 Visit Website

Fil N' Viet

2903 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 (281) 798-4334 Visit Website

Taste Of Home Handmade Dumplings

10901 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78753 (512) 956-7777 Visit Website

Birdie's

2944 East 12th Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

