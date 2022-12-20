 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Anticipated Austin Restaurants of 2023, According to Local Dining Writers

From a new yakitori spot to a French bistro in Hyde Park

by Erin Russell
A table of food.
Dishes from Uchiba.
Uchiba

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2021, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number five:

What restaurant or restaurant-related debut are you most excited about in 2023?

Melanie Haupt, food editor, the Austin Chronicle
I’m really looking forward to trying Ramen Del Barrio, as well as Masa Y Más.

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer
I am excited about Soupleaf Hotpot, still waiting for K Pot’s opening. Gangnam Korean BBQ sign is up but I haven’t heard anything about their opening. Chef Thai Changthong of Thai Kun is opening his very own spot specializing in khao man gai (Thai chicken rice).

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko
Excited to see the transformation of the US Post Office into Tiny Grocer in Hyde Park.

Chris Hughes, editor-in-chief, Austin Monthly
Uptown Sports Club. I can’t wait to see what Aaron Franklin can do with Cajun food. Also, I’m just glad that someone is doing something ambitious with such a great space. It’s been neglected for way too long!

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly
I’m excited about Uchiba, which is a sibling of Uchi and Uchiko. The name translates as “Uchi Bar” (according to the company) and it’s basically a destination for wine and spirits with a menu of modern Japanese bites and shareable plates. I always have great conversations at the Dallas location.

Darcie Duttweiler, freelance writer and Eater contributing writer
Uchiba. I love all things Uchi and Uchiko, and a yakitori version is very exciting.

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin
Day Dreamer! I love Allday Pizza and there’s a strong team behind that spot. I’m a big fan of Erin Ashford’s cocktails so I expect Holiday will be great. And Tiny Grocer bringing a French bistro to Hyde Park? Yes, please!

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin
Wine bars always get me hyped, so I’m looking forward to Day Dreamer as well as Underdog because I love a natural wine bar with an interesting global menu, especially in South Austin. I’m also really excited for Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar specifically because of much-lauded Puerto Rican chef María Mercedes Grubb and her pairing of tostones with caviar.

