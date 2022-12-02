 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Taco Truck Asador Is Expanding Onto East Sixth

Plus, this weekend’s food events, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
Tacos and drinks.
Tacos and drinks from Asador.
Asador

Austin taco truck Asador is opening its fourth location in East Austin sometime this month. It’ll be parked at the Grackle bar at 1700 East Sixth Street starting sometime next week. The menu will include what’s become staple dishes for the truck, like its brisket, grilled chicken, and carnitas; as well as a larger vegetarian array including mushroom mole, cauliflower chorizo, and vega queso.

Tracking Austin-area restaurant events

Sibling spots Better Half and Hold Out Brewing are hosting their second food- and beer-filled event this weekend. Best Fest will feature lots of collaborations, including franks from Better Half/Interstellar BBQ/Smokey Denmark, and something very sweet from pastry chefs Lindsay O’Rourke and Kendall Melton. Plus there will be music, The event is also benefitting the Central Texas Food Bank and Austin Pride. People are asked to donate 10 food cans, a toy, or $10 to enter a raffle.

Dripping Springs restaurant Tillie’s is throwing a chili cook-off this weekend. Home cooks and chefs will compete to see who makes the best chili, plus there will be a s’mores station, a market, an ornament-making class, cocktails with Nine Banded Whiskey, and more. General admission tickets are $60 for adults and $35 for people under the age of 21. It takes place on Sunday, December 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event benefits nonprofit Helping Hands.

Chef shuffle

The University of Texas at Austin campus event space AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center added a new executive pastry chef to its team: Daniel Benavidez. He’ll be working under executive chef Jason Cunningham on pastries for the entire space, including its hotel the Carillon. Before this, he worked at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston, and Omni Austin Hotel, and was the executive pastry chef for the entire university space. His new dishes include carrot cake with a coconut caramel sauce and candied carrots, a warm apple cranberry crispy, and a chocolate mousse cake made with Shiner.

Tillie's

3509 Creek Road, , TX 78620 (512) 894-2633 Visit Website
Foursquare

Asador

405 East Seventh 7th Street, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website

Hold Out Brewing

1208 West 4th Street, , TX 78703 (512) 305-3540 Visit Website

Better Half

406 Walsh Street, Austin, Texas 78703 Visit Website
Foursquare

AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center

1900 University Ave. (W. Martin Luther King Blvd.), Austin, TX, Austin, TX 78705 (512) 404-1900 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate & Drank This Week: World Cup Cocktails and Perfect Pizza

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

Celebrate Hannukah With Dishes and Drinks From These Austin Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

A New Irish Pub Opens in South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club

By Nadia Chaudhury

Eater Austin's Heatmap Archive

By Eater Staff

Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world