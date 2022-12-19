 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

From Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio to Texas French Bread’s temporary one

by Erin Russell
A bowl of pasta.
Pasta from Enoteca Vespaio.
Enoteca Vespaio/Facebook

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. Given the insanity of this year, Eater has adapted the standard survey into one that reflects the new realities of takeout, restaurant shutters, and a shaky industry. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:

What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?

Darcie Duttweiler, freelance writer and Eater contributing writer
It’s a tie. Enoteca Vespaio was one of my favorite still-affordable, sit-down casual bistros, while Russian House was a really fun and festive place to go with friends to sip a ton of different flavored vodkas.

Melanie Haupt, food editor, the Austin Chronicle
The fire at Texas French Bread was pretty devastating. [Ed. note: the restaurant has reopened with wholesale and a food trailer service for now.)

Pat Sharpe, executive editor and food writer for Texas Monthly
I have such fond memories of [the Sixth Street location of] Z’Tejas from years ago. It occupied that sweet spot between the end of old sleepy Austin and the rise of trendy new Austin. In its day it was one of the go-to, hip restaurants in Austin, with a Southwestern-style menu and a fun bar. [Ed note: the restaurant is closing in March 2023.]

Chris Hughes, editor-in-chief, Austin Monthly
Enoteca Vespaio. I have countless memories of eating there over the years. It was always a reliable go-to spot near South Congress.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko
I was very sad about the closing of Contigo [at the tail end of 2021] — I loved walking to Contigo over the years from Mueller and hanging out on the dog-friendly patio.

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer
Chicken Rice Joe. The people that run it were the sweetest. It’s also Song La’s last week in 2022 and whether or not they can reopen next year we don’t know yet.

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin
Texas French Bread catching on fire in January 2022 is pretty much the worst start to a new year, but I’m relieved they’re (kind of) back now. I miss the burger at 40 North already and the Buddha Bowl, scones, and cookies at the Steeping Room. I am also sad about the impending Nau’s shutter in 2023 — I grew up in Clarksville and have fond memories of toddling over there for a burger and milkshake with my parents.

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin
Luke’s Inside Out had been a go-to of ours from the beginning of our time in Austin, so I’m sad I can’t have that burger anymore.

Another one from the beginning of our time in Austin, La Mexicana Bakery had been a go-to for all things cakes and sweets for us, from birthdays to late-night snacks.

The fact that Baby Greens had to close because owner Sharon Mays couldn’t afford to keep enough employees on staff even though she paid $17 an hour.

40 North [CLOSED]

900 West 10th Street, , TX 78703 (512) 660-5779 Visit Website
Foursquare

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande Street, , TX 78705 (512) 499-0544 Visit Website
Foursquare

Luke's Inside Out

1109 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 589-8883 Visit Website
Foursquare

Nau's Enfield Drug

1115 West Lynn Street, , TX 78703 (512) 476-1221 Visit Website
Foursquare

Contigo

2027 Anchor Lane, , TX 78723 (512) 614-2260 Visit Website
Foursquare

La Mexicana Bakery

1924 South 1st Street, , TX 78704 (512) 443-6369 Visit Website
Foursquare

Russian House

307 East 5th Street, , TX 78701 (512) 428-5442 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Steeping Room

4400 N Lamar Blvd, , TX 78756 (512) 467-2663 Visit Website
Foursquare

Enoteca Vespaio

1610 South Congress Avenue, , TX 78704 (512) 441-7672 Visit Website

Baby Greens

10611 Research Boulevard, , TX 78759 (512) 494-6716 Visit Website
Foursquare

Z'Tejas

1110 West 6th Street, , TX 78703 (512) 478-5355 Visit Website

