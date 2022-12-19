The New Austin Restaurants Local Dining Experts Were Most Excited About in 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. Given the insanity of this year, Eater has adapted the standard survey into one that reflects the new realities of takeout, restaurant shutters, and a shaky industry. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number one:

What were your regular go-to destinations in 2022? What newcomer on the scene excited you this year?

Chris Hughes, editor-in-chief, Austin Monthly

Un Mundo de Sabor, Casper Fermentables, Moreno BBQ, and Pedroso’s Pizza. I’m really excited about Con Todo. I feel like what Joseph Gomez is doing is being largely overlooked, which is criminal. Every detail is just so well-conceived and executed, particularly on his seasonal specials.

Darcie Duttweiler, freelance writer and Eater contributing writer

I ate at Birdie’s pretty much any chance I could get! I love their staples — the beef tartare with pecans is one of my favorites — but I also enjoy trying their seasonal vegetables. Plus, with a solid wine list, it’s easy to come back for more.

For newcomers, I’ve eaten at KG BBQ a bunch of times. Their lamb chops are simply divine, and I love their twist of Egyptian flavors on Texas barbecue. I also dream of the so-spicy-it-hurts-so-good jerk chicken at Canje.

Melanie Haupt, food editor, the Austin Chronicle

We’ve had a pretty steady Eldorado Cafe/Komé/Ramen Tatsu-ya/Home Slice/Eastside Pies rotation for the past two years. Our cars practically drive themselves there at this point.

Lenny Dewi, @eats_n_noods and Eater contributing writer

Just to name a few: Ros Niyom Thai, House of Three Gorges, Fresh Tofu, Pho Ha Noi, Chef Hong, Tan My, and more.

I was excited about Honey Pig opening! Also found out about Wee’s Cozy Kitchen, which is run by a Malaysian Auntie who goes by Auntie Wee. I love visiting her and eating her homecooked Malaysian food which is located in a gas station on campus. Ahhan Lao Kitchen is another one. We don’t have a lot of Laotian food here in Austin so it’s always exciting to see it grow.

Jane Ko, blogger, A Taste of Koko

Bulevar, Comedor, Kemuri Tatsu-ya, House of Three Gorges, Thai Fresh, El Chilito, and Bamboo House. I was very excited about Bamboo House — the Peking duck and thin beef slices with sauerkraut stew are so good.

Erin Russell, associate editor of Eater Austin

Go-tos: Birdie’s, Workhorse, Epoch, and Better Half. I also eat the breakfast sandwich at P. Terry’s an almost embarrassing amount. In terms of the 2022 openings, I think it was a pretty quiet year — although I am thrilled to see Grae Nonas at Bufalina, and there are a few exciting places I just haven’t had time to visit yet.

Nadia Chaudhury, editor of Eater Austin

Con Todo Con Todo Con Todo Con Todo (even though it opened in October 2021). There is a reason chef Joseph Gomez is on both Eater Nationa’s best new restaurants of the year and Eater Austin’s 2022 Eater Awards. The tacos are just phenomenal — simple yet flavorful yet texture-packed — and the fact that Gomez is drawing from his upbringing/home/community in the Rio Grande Valley region makes it that much better. He has a real sense of place-setting with his food in a way that’s fun, and, yes, delicious.

Another newcomer I’m excited about is Suerte’s seafood spinoff Este — the food was so good, and I am still thinking about the trout a la pulla that several people recommended to me.

As a general book and wine lover, I am still so happy that Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar exists.

The omakase of Toshokan makes me remember why I love sushi so much.

And also, as a South Austin person, I am very thrilled that Bufalina reopened in East Austin.

And okay, this wasn’t a new-in-2022 place but the pure vibes of Outer Heaven Disco Club are fantastic.

My regular go-to's haven’t changed too much — hi Veracruz and Better Half and newly inducted Nixta — but scrolling through my Swarm, this is what I’ve got:

-South Asian at Jaipur Palace and Asiana

-the mushroom tacos at El Tacorrido

-easy co-working at Meanwhile Brewing (yes there are outlets around the outdoor stage area!)

-go-to easy drinks at Frazier’s (good corn dogs too), Little Drinks Lounge, Crow Bar (they should be reopening next year, yay), Little Darlin’, Ani’s Day & Night, and LoLo.

-the ridiculously amazing baked goods at Baklava House

-Usta Kababgy is still my Eid celebration spot

-I really enjoy Birdie’s for solo dinners

Related Here Are the Eater Awards Winners for Austin in 2022