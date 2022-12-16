Austin’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Will Include a Bunch of Local Food Trucks

Austin’s main New Year’s Eve celebration — the fireworks at Auditorium Shores — will feature food trucks. This includes Amy’s Ice Creams, Shawarma Point, Garbo’s, and Burro Cheese Kitchen. Attendees will also be able to buy beer, wine, and champagne for the first time too, from the on-site beer hall. It takes place on Saturday, December 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

New Johnson City picnic foods shop

A new picnic foods shop opened in Johnson City this month. Picnic’d debuted at 102 North Avenue G on December 7. There are, yes, butter boards, along with cheese and meat ones, as well as sandwiches, bread, gelato, drinks, and other picnic-related products. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Tracking Austin events

Live music company Resound Presents is hosting a Latinx holiday market at downtown music venue and bar the Mohawk this weekend. ¡Eso Es! Will include food by Que Sazón (including its chilaquiles), music, and vendors. There’s a suggested donation of $5, which will go to youth nonprofit Latinitas! It takes place on Saturday, December 17 starting at 3 p.m.

Holiday cookie collaboration

Austin blogger Jane Ko created a collaborative thick sandwich cookie with Austin food business Cookie Rich for the holidays. The result is the Hot Koko, with a white chocolate chip cookie sandwich with dark fudge and marshmallow fluff, all with gold dust. The cookie is available in packs of four or 12, along with other cookie flavors like birthday cake and sprinkled cream cheese, cookies and cream, and red velvet and cream cheese. It’s available starting on Friday, December 16 for local pickup/delivery and national shipping orders.

New San Antonio hotel restaurant and bar

A newer San Antonio hotel opened a rooftop restaurant bar last week. The 1 Watson opened in the dual AC by Marriott/Element by Westin at 111 Soledad Street on Friday, December 9 in the downtown area. Executive chef Claudette Mueck’s menu focuses on Southwestern fare, including a Texas cheese and charcuterie board, brisket tacos, and fajita shrimp and grits. Drinks include Texas wines and cocktails making use of Texas bourbons. Behind the hotel is North Carolina company Winston Hotels.