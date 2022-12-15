Austin’s Lucky Robot Is Opening a Wood-Fire and Raw Bar Restaurant on South First

South Congress Japanese restaurant Lucky Robot is opening a new spot just a street over, as noted by an eagle-eyed tipster and confirmed by a rep for the business. NomAde will be found at 1506 South First Street in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood starting sometime in mid-2023.

Scarce details for the restaurant are available at this point. It will include a raw bar and a wood-fired grill and oven. Drinks-wise, there will be mezcal and tequila cocktails. The revamped space will include a lot of new greenery.

Behind NoMade are Lucky Robot’s founder Adam Weisberg and chef Jay Huang. Weisberg started the fast-casual restaurant Zen Japanese Food Fast mini-chain in 2009, and opened the South Congress location in 2002. He turned that restaurant into Lucky Robot in 2012 with Huang.

The South First address had recently been home to a bakery location of catering company Word of Mouth, which opened in early 2021 and closed in September 2022. Owner Leslie Moore told Eater that he decided to shutter this location because it was a lot running two bakeries at the same time (the original one on West 12th remains open) and that he had been looking for a local business to take over, preferably one that would sell alcohol. Before Word of Mouth, there was cafe Seventh Flag Coffee in the space, which operated from 2014 to 2020.

A nearby new restaurant on South First is pizzeria Dovetail and a new location of Picnik. To come is wine restaurant Underdog, also opening in 2023.