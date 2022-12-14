Austin Wine Restaurant Turns Into a Fun French Pop-Up Through 2022

New American wine restaurant Birdie’s is taking the end of the year to turn into a French pop-up, similar to the restaurant’s sometimes Italian pop-up Aiello’s. The $65 prix fixe menu, dubbed French Country Holiday, includes potential dishes like boeuf bourguignon, cauliflower soup, and vanilla soft serve with caramel and roasted apples, paired with French wines.

The dinner service style will still be walk-in counter-service. It’s taking place in two shifts, the current one from Tuesday, December 13 through Saturday, December 17, and then again from Tuesday, December 20 through Friday, December 23. Then the restaurant’s taking a winter break from Saturday, December 24 into Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Restaurant car crash

A car crashed into Round Rock’s Gino’s Italian Restaurant’s dining room on Saturday, December 10, as reported by CBS Austin. Several people were hurt. The restaurant reopened on Monday, December 12. There’s a GoFundMe campaign for waitress Jennifer Degallado, who was hurt protecting a child, according to the news channel.

Recovered stolen food trailer

Vietnamese truck Saigon Le Vendeur had its North Shoal Creek trailer stolen from its Le Bleu restaurant location last week. And, thankfully, it was recovered last night.

Long-awaited reopening

Longtime overnight spot Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery reopened finally in November under new ownership, as reported by Statesman. Taking over from previous co-owners Greg and Sarah Patel are Tyson’s Tacos co-owners Tyson and Graciela Blankemeyer.

Food truck relocation

Mexican food truck Ensenada moved from its original location in the Chestnut neighborhood into Central East Austin food truck park Arbor as of December 8.

Tracking Austin events

Ice cream truck Besame is teaming up with South Congress cocktail bar Watertrade for a collaborative dessert inspired by baked Alaska. The Baked Hokkaido is made with coconut ice cream infused with tea from sibling restaurant Otoko chef Yoshi Okai’s brand, along with yuzu curd, Italian meringue, and a buckwheat/roasted white miso crumble, plus a pour of Otoko’s private label sake. It’s available from Wednesday, December 14 through Saturday, December 17 at the cocktail bar.