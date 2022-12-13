New Cheesy Home Fries Truck Opens in Downtown Austin

Austin food truck Burro Cheese Kitchen opened a french fry truck earlier this month. Homie Fries opened in the same lot at 75 Rainey Street in downtown Austin on December 2.

“All of the combos are based on our approach to combine spicy, sweet, and savory in different ratios with fun ingredients,” explains co-owner Justin Burrow over email. The menu focuses on home fries loaded with cheeses, foods, and condiments. The Home Fry comes with cheddar jack cheese, jalapeno ranch, and cilantro; the Home Boy added smoked brisket and Yellow Bird hot sauce to the mix; the Rise & Fry is a breakfast version with bacon and eggs. There are also fried cookie dough bites and spicy fried pickles.

Burrow and co-owner Aaron Ross actually debuted the restaurant at Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021 and again in 2022. The new idea came about because the festival organizers asked them to do something different, as Burrow writes to Eater. They wanted to stay in their cheese lane and thought about doing something with melty raclette cheese, but they couldn’t figure out a way to properly execute it. So they settled on fries.

Burrow and Ross opened Burro in December 2012. There’s a second location at Hi Sign Brewing in Govalle.

This isn't the first time an established food truck expanded with a fries truck. New-school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis opened its loaded fry truck, Mama Fried, last year.