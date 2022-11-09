Chef Ling Qi Wu’s New 10-Seat Tasting Menu Restaurant Opens Soon

Austin chef Ling Qi Wu’s third new restaurant, the intimate tasting menu spot Ling Kitchen, is opening later this month. The Wooten restaurant will open at 8423 Research Boulevard starting on Saturday, November 19.

Wu’s multi-course chef’s tasting meal will focus on pan-Asian cuisines, making use of vegetables, seafood, and meats. As for drinks, there will be wine, beers, and some liquors. The restaurant will seat only 10 people at a time around the chef’s counter. The meal is $150 per person, with a la carte drinks.

Ling Kitchen will be open for very limited service. It will be open on Saturdays in November, and then Fridays and Saturdays in December. Reservations had opened, and everything is already booked out. However, the restaurant plans on opening up seatings for Thursdays in December starting on Friday, November 11.

This is one of three new restaurant openings that Wu is working on. Next up is Ling Wu Asian Restaurant in the Lantana Place complex, which is supposed to open this fall; followed by Ling Wu at the Grove near the Oakmont Heights neighborhood sometime in the summer of 2023.

Wu, who grew up in Fuzhou in China, worked in several Chinatown, New York restaurants before moving to Austin to become the opening dim sum chef of downtown restaurant Wu Chow. She left and opened the popular Clarksville restaurant Lin Asian Bar in 2018, and expanded with comparatively upscale Chinese restaurant Qi in downtown Austin in 2020.

