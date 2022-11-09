 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Founder and Owner of Iconic South Congress Restaurant Guero’s Has Died

Rob Lippincott passed away peacefully this week

by Erin Russell
Guero’s.
Rob Lippincott, the founder and owner of Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Guero’s Taco Bar, died on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant announced his death in an Instagram post and requested privacy for the family.

Lippincott and his wife Cathy opened Guero’s in 1986, inspired by many trips to Mexico and attempting to recreate a “güero” (white) version of the cuisine back in Austin. The store opened on East Oltorf Street near Travis Heights but relocated to South Congress Avenue in 1995 — decidedly before the area was trendy.

Guero’s grew into an icon of the popular street, often playing host to politicians and celebrities and appearing in the background of movies and television shows. In addition to serving Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, the restaurant often hosts live music from a small stage on its patio.

Lippincott and two other partners, Abe Zimmerman and Stan Biderman, also developed the South Congress complex, as reported by Statesman. That houses Hopdoddy burgers, Perla’s Seafood & Oyster Bar, and the clothing store By George.

The couple’s daughters, Lyle and Bette, took leadership positions at the restaurant years ago and will continue to operate Guero’s.

