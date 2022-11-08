New Neighborhood Natural Wine Cafe and Restaurant Opens in South Austin

New neighborhood cafe, wine bar, and bottle shop Golden Hour is opening this month. The 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100 cafe/store will open in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9.

First, the wine: the options will vary along the low-intervention and natural wine ways sourced globally from family- and small-producers, available by bottles as well as glasses. Expect reds, whites, skin contacts, sparklings, and rosés. It’ll also offer up canned beers.

And then food: co-owner and chef Barclay Stratton will focus on European-ish dishes. In the morning, this means items like a breakfast pithivier (a French enclosed pie) with bacon, eggs, and cheddar; olive oil cake with fruits; house-made yogurt with pomegranate granola and fruits; and more. The all-day menu will include cured meats from Austin shop the Salumeria, toast topped with preserved mussels and prawn oil, cheeses, and more. The dinner will include seafood items like raw bar dishes.

Stratton had previously worked on the opening team of New American Austin restaurant Lenoir, New York restaurant Blue Hill, a restaurant in Tuscany, Alabama restaurant OvenBird, and others. He trained at New York restaurant Blue Hill and Tuscany restaurant Ristorante Degli Archi.

Also behind Golden Hour is co-owner Evan Dunivan. He who put together the wine list, focusing

Design firm McCray & Co. worked on the space. The interior includes tables and bar seating, as well as the retail wine shelves and ordering counter. The patio includes outdoor seating. Before officially opening the space, Stratton and Dunivan previewed the restaurant with some weekend hours.

Golden Hour is found in the space plot of the Perch Apartments. The cafe and shop hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with dinner hours from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. To-go wine bottle orders can be placed online.

