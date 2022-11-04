Austin Food & Wine Cancels New Sausage Event Because of Bad Weather

Austin Food & Wine Festival, which is taking place this weekend, had to cancel its brand-new event, the Wurst Weekend Kick-Off, because of forecasted bad weather slated for tonight, including rain and bad winds. The event was supposed to involve chefs Tim Love and Jesse Herman of Austin biergarten Koko’s Bavarian cooking up sausages, bratwursts, and pork. The festival organizers posted that people who bought all-in or VIP tickets will get partial refunds. The rest of the festival, including the main chef’s showcase and the Rock Your Taco competition, is slated to still happen on Saturday and Sunday. The only other times the entire festival was canceled were in 2016 because of potential rain storms and in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Tracking Austin-area events

The Butcher’s Ball — a two-day meaty event in Brenham, Texas — is taking place later this month. There’s the dinner on Saturday, November 12, and then the actual ball on Sunday, November 13. Both take place at Rockin’ Star Ranch. The first takes place from 5 to 9 p.m., with coursed dishes, beer, wine, cocktails, and live music. The latter is from noon to 6 p.m. with participating chefs creating food to compete for the Golden Cleaver trophy, along with demonstrations, drinks, panels, classes, and a live auction benefitting Urban Harvest. Participating chefs stem from all over Texas, including Phat Eatery’s Alex Au-Yeung, Jerk Shack’s Nicola Blaque, Austin’s Jo Chan, and many others. General admission tickets are $175, with the dinner add-on for $200.

Dripping Springs barbecue truck Crimson Creek BBQ is celebrating pitmaster Marcus McNac’s 50th birthday with an event this weekend. This includes cake, barbecue, and games/prizes. It takes place at its host site Deep Eddy Vodka’s tasting room on Sunday, November 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

National chain opening alert

Flower Child, the Arizona-based fast-casual chain, opened another Austin location this week. The Westlake restaurant, the company’s third in Austin, debuted on November 1.