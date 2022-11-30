Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American

Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.

And then there’s the new Austin location of San Antonio restaurant J-Prime Steakhouse, which opened at 301 Brazos Street, Suite 150 over the summer in August. The restaurant serves up USDA prime steaks, wagyu beef, non-beef meats, and more. Its hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, 4 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and then from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Another steakhouse opened in downtown Austin over the summer too: hotel restaurant Dean’s Italian Steakhouse.

Austin bar staffers are learning how to use Narcan

Austin bar company FBR Management is training its staff on how to use nasal spray naloxone, aka Narcan, which is an opioid reversal drug used when someone is overdosing, as reported by Fox 7. FBR’s 13 bars — including Lala’s, Gibson Street Bar, Midnight Cowboy, and Star Bar — are participating in this training initiative overseen by Travis County.

Vegan truck reopening

Looks like vegan truck Possum Pizza already secured a new location after closing up in the Riverside neighborhood over Thanksgiving weekend. It’ll be parked at the Vegan Nom food truck park at 2324 East Cesar Chavez starting today, Wednesday, November 30. Its new hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.

Austin chefs and restaurants team up on home goods

Austin tile/home goods store Clay Imports teamed up with several Austin chefs and restaurants to create special retail goods this holiday season. This includes a tamale tray with East Austin restaurant De Nada Cantina, a bowl with chef Jay Huang of South Congress Japanese restaurant Lucky Robot, a tortillero with Nixta Taqueria, a ceviche dish by chef Kati Luedecke, a bowl with Austin-based company Siete Family Foods, and even a collaboration with and even Los Angeles chef Bricia Lopez of Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza (a copita).

