Texas Bars and Restaurants Can Apply for COVID-19 Recovery Grants Until November 22

Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program provides grants of up to $20,000

by Erin Russell
A restaurant patio overlooking water with people dining.
The County Line on the Lake.
George Rose/Getty Images

The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program is now accepting applications from “food services and drinking places” for pandemic relief grants of up to $20,000. These Texas businesses can submit applications through Tuesday, November 22.

The program is designed to help Texas hospitality businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with $180M in funding available. It is currently accepting applications for Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722, which includes restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks. According to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association, the largest allocation of $180M for this category of businesses. The program previously accepted applications from wineries, breweries, distilleries, and hotels.

The application website includes a list of requirements, which include that the restaurant had to have been in operation prior to January 20, 2020, be open to the public or provide services for in-person events, and have suffered negative economic impact due to COVID-19. Businesses that received assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are eligible to apply for the grants.

The Texas Legislature created the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program during the 87th session, which ended in May 2021, and funded it from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act.

