North Loop Gets a New Coffee Shop and Bakery With Plans to Resurrect Classic Austin Dishes

A new cafe has opened in North Loop with baked goods for now and plans to recreate classic Austin dishes. Delicious AF (Delicious Austin Food) is located at 5003 Airport Boulevard, in the former Heo Eatery space, and is open as of Saturday, November 5.

Delicious AF is open for breakfast and lunch, serving coffee drinks, baked goods like muffins, cinnamon rolls, and cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and grab-and-go salads and sandwiches like a BLT and roast beef with havarti.

However, there are big plans for the future of Delicious AF. Co-owner Richard Olmedo shared that he and partner Claudette Kazzoun also own the former Bun Belly space at 5001 Airport Boulevard. They plan to use that building for events during the holidays, and then turn the space into a lunch/brunch restaurant that will host supper club dinners with guest chefs. The lunch menu will include recreations of dishes from shuttered Austin restaurants like Mother’s Cafe, Shady Grove, and Threadgill’s. Olmedo also plans to add outdoor seating between the restaurants.

Delicious AF is currently operating out of shared commercial kitchen space Prep ATX as they wait for permits to go through, and Olmedo plans to feature goods from friends he has met there, like gluten-free bakery It’s All Good and Kimbala chai. He’s also exploring hosting a pop-up market and Airstream trailer for farmers market stalls.

Olmedo is the baker behind Uncle Cake and Pie, and his resume includes classic Austin restaurants like Shady Grove and Sweetish Hill (before it turned into Swedish Hill Bakery). Kazzoun worked in Houston and New York before starting the catering company Bespoke Food in Austin.

Bun Belly and Heo Eatery closed in earlier this year, with Bun Belly relocating to the nearby Highland neighborhood. Before that, the 5003 Airport address was home to the original Tamale House.

For now, Delicious AF is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.