Austin Vegan Pizza Truck and Bread Bakery Temporarily Close

Plus, Bufalina’s white truffle season is back, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A pizza.
A pie from Possum Pizza.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Two Austin spots have closed temporarily as of this week: vegan pizza truck Possum Pizza and bakery Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed. Possum’s last day at 1516 Tinnin Road in the Riverside neighborhood was on Sunday, November 27. The truck is moving the truck into a new location that’s yet to be determined, so it warned that its final day of service could “be your last chance to get Possum Pizza for a while” on Instagram. Do’s final services at Camp East at 2902 East 12th Street in East Austin happened just before Thanksgiving. It’s meant to be a temporary shutter for now.

White truffle specials

White truffle season is back at both locations of the pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina and Bufalina Due this week. The Italian white truffles will be featured as add-ons as well as in special dishes, along with paired wines. Four grams are $30 and six grams are $45. It’s available from Wednesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 4.

Charitable dining and drinking

As part of Giving Tuesday, Austin non-profit I Live Here I Give Here is teaming up with small business nonprofit Good Work Austin for a special charitable fundraiser. 26 participating restaurants — such as Dau Due, Barrett’s Coffee, House Wine, Olamaie, and others — will donate partial proceeds from drinks and food spaces from Saturday, November 26 through Friday, December 2 to Good Work Austin via I Live Here I Give Here.

Possum Pizza

1516 Tinnin Ford Road, , TX 78741 Visit Website

Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed

2902 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website
Bufalina Due

6555 Burnet Road, , TX 78757 (512) 215-8662 Visit Website

Bufalina

2215 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 (512) 394-5337 Visit Website

