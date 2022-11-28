Share All sharing options for: Take a Look at Sunny New Austin Wine Cafe and Shop Golden Hour

New South Austin dining and drinking destination Golden Hour opened earlier in November at 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100. Co-owners Barclay Stratton and Evan Dunivan sought to open a nice cafe and wine bar for South Austinites, similar in style to European cafes in terms of food, wines, space, and easy service styles. This means tons of bites, dishes, and natural wines served in a beautifully airy space with tons of natural light.

Under Stratton, who is the chef, food-wise, this means a morning menu of pastries such as sweet and savory croissants, and an all-day menu with snacking items like charcuterie from the Salmueria, cheeses from Antonelli’s, breads, and a really lovely Spanish tortilla. There’s also a coffee and tea menu. The dinner menu is short and strong, including pastas, seafood, and tartines. (He had previously worked at New American restaurant Lenoir, among others.)

The wine list was curated by Dunivan, who wanted to emphasize natural and low-intervention wines from around the world and particularly prioritized labels from family-owned wineries and small-scale producers. The bottles are available for purchase as well as for drink-in services. There are also select offerings by the glass. Expect reds, whites, rosés, sparklings, and skin contacts, as well as some Texas wineries, such as Lightsome and Southold Farm and Cellar.

The physical space was fashioned by design firm McGray & Co. in a simple yet pleasing aesthetic. Inside, the angled space is surrounded by large glass windows and includes orange bar seats along the counter, a communal table, and some individual tables. Outside, the comparatively larger patio includes a variety of lounge and metal chairs with corresponding tables. The cafe/restaurant/shop is actually part of the Perch Apartments development.

Golden Hour’s, well, hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The morning menu is available starting at 9 a.m. until everything is sold out; the all-day menu starts at noon until closing each day; and dinner is served from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

