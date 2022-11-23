Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.

And similarly, Austin burger drive-thru restaurant Buddy’s Burgers wants to open at least 15 to 20 locations in the city area through 2025, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Saad Fidai, Zain Fidai, and Isha Fidai are opening a second location in Round Rock next summer. They opened the first restaurant in North Austin in 2020

Another national publication highlights Austin restaurants

Esquire’s annual list of the best restaurants in the country was published last week. Austin picks include Caribbean restaurant Canje at number four (described as serving the “party Caribbean cuisine deserves”) and New American wine restaurant Birdie’s at number 25 (dubbed a “wine lover's paradise”).

Tracking Austin-area events

Hancock hotel the Commodore Perry Estate is hosting a bake sale and market on Sunday, November 27 starting at 10 a.m. There will be baked goods from chef Susana Querejazu and Houston-based pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel, including the Christmas panettone, along with coffee, wine, whiskey, and more.

South Lamar wine restaurant Aviary started a new chef pop-up series in late November held every Sunday, where guest chefs will take over the kitchen. The next ones take place with Italian-American pop-up Che Cazzo on November 27, Chef’s Kiss on December 4, Malaysian pop-up Penang Shack on December 11, and Elementary on December 18. Aviary will offer discounted wines by the glass, wines by the bottle, beers, as well as conservas and snacks. Hours are from 3 to 9 p.m.