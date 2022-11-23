Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20.

For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary one. Founder Carlos Suarez shared that he’s taking time off because he’s “gonna be on dad duties for a couple of months,” according to Instagram. He still plans on cooking up sandwiches and the such for pop-ups around Austin. There’s already one planned for Marfa at the distillery Marfa Spirit Co. this Thanksgiving weekend with a roast pig, Cubanos, and tacos.

Suarez started the truck as a pop-up with Austin pizza person Tony Curet in 2021. He turned it into a proper food truck in August 2022 on his own, with a simple one-item menu of the Cuban sandwich.

Lonche Bar, which was only open for just 44 days, had been parked at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard. Co-owners and co-founders Antonio and Karla Rodriguez, who are from the South Texas/North Mexico area, served up Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches. The small lonches are fried sandwiches on bolillo rolls. They closed the truck to turn their focus to finding a physical restaurant location.

