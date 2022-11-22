 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular Texas Brewery Is Opening a Second Taproom in Northeast Austin

The new location of Austin Beerworks will have taproom-only beers and a disc golf course

by Erin Russell
A group of people drinking beer outside.
Austin Beerworks’s taproom.
Austin Beerworks

A big name in the Austin brewery scene, Austin Beerworks, is opening a second taproom in northeast Austin. The new location of Austin Beerworks will open at 10300 Springdale Road in spring 2023.

This location of Austin Beerworks will serve favorites from the brewery like Pearl Snap and Fire Eagle, as well as beers still in development, cider, wine, and non-alcoholic options. There will also be food trucks on site.

In addition to drinks, the brewery has the aim to be “the greatest beer playground in town,” according to a press release. There will also be a competition-level disc golf course on the brewery’s 64-acre site, as well as four acres of lawn seating.

Austin Beerworks is also starting a “Beerworks for Life” program, similar to Lazarus Brewing’s Patron Saint program, where patrons can pay $1,000 and receive one free beer daily for life.

Austin Beerworks opened in 2011 on North Burnet and expanded that space in 2016.

Once construction is complete, the taproom will be open daily.

Austin Beerworks [Northeast]

10300 Springdale Road, Austin, TX 78754 Visit Website
Foursquare

Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, , TX 78758 (512) 821-2494 Visit Website

