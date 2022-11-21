Essential Truck Cuantos Tacos Gets Into the Breakfast Taco Game

Essential truck Cuantos Tacos got into the breakfast game this month. This means chef/owner Luis “Beto” Robledo’s meats such as suadero or carnitas paired with eggs. There are vegetarian options too, such as mushrooms, beans, and only eggs. The daytime menu started on Saturday, November 19, and will be available every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scope out the menu below.

Tracking Austin-area events

Television chef and author Nigella Lawson is coming to Austin this week for an event at the Long Center, where she’ll talk about her culinary career thus far. It takes place on Tuesday, November 22 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available online.

Coffee truck relocation

Trailer Terrible Coffee is now closed temporarily as it prepares to relocate from Oddwood Brewing near Cherrywood to a new address in Hyde Park in Baker Center at 3908 Avenue B starting on Thursday, December 1.

Beneficial wine project

Hye winery William Chris Vineyards’s next Wanderer Series Relief Project wine is made with Houston sommeliers June Rodil (former Austinite) and Mark Sayre from the Goodnight Hospitality group. The bottle is made with 60 percent mourvèdre and 40 percent cabernet sauvignon. The $40 wine benefits chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, and it’s available for purchase online as well as in select Texas restaurants and shops.

Austin hotel revamp

Lost Creek-adjacent Hotel Granduca is now a completely different restaurant after its renovations. It’s now called Hotel Viata, found at the same location in mid-November. This includes its revamped Italian restaurant Laurel which happened in September, as well as a new spa, among other updates.

San Antonio chefs shuffles

San Antonio’s Hotel Emma added two new chefs to its team: pastry chef Sofia Tejeda and chef de cuisine Amaris Diaz. Tejeda, who is from Mexico City, previously worked at Bouchon Bakery in California and San Antonio restaurant Mixtli. She was a James Beard Award semifinalist in the outstanding pastry chef category earlier this year for her work during Mixtli. Before this role, Diaz was the chef de cuisine at Italian Austin restaurant Vespaio and the sous chef of San Antonio restaurant the Moon’s Daughter. Both are working under executive chef Jorge Luis Hernandez, who joined the hotel over the summer.