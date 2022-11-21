 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open

Wiggle Room opened on West Sixth with cocktails and Frito pies

by Erin Russell
A dimly lit bar lounge.
Wiggle Room.
Wiggle Room

A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas.

Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s famous Ranch Water is on tap) and inventive creations like the La Pistola Rosa with tequila, pisco, Cocchi rosa, hibiscus, lemon, pepper jelly, and cocoa. There’s also wine and beer. The drinks menu comes from bar manager Howard Franklin Holthoff, previously of essential cocktail bars Drink Well and Midnight Cowboy. Food-wise, there will be snack mixes and Frito pie until sold out.

A press release called Wiggle Room the “eccentric uncle” of Ranch 616. The decor, from Leslie Fossler, Rose Barnett, and the late Kevin Williamson, reflects that with snakeskin booths, a disco ball, and a private room called the Zebra Den. There’s indoor and outdoor seating.

The bar was a longtime project of the charismatic Williamson, who opened Ranch 616 in 1998 and died late last year. The restaurant group is now owned by partners Pam Blanton (owner of PR company Blanton Public Relations), Katherine Clapner (who is also the co-founder of Dallas-based chocolate shop Dude, Sweet Chocolate), and Tony Trungale.

Wiggle Room is opening in the former Rattle Inn space, which has been carved into three bars, two of which opened in 2018.

Although walk-in space is available, reservations are recommended. They are open from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Wiggle Room

612 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78701 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Austin Dining Deals During Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

By Nadia Chaudhury

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate & Drank This Week: Returning Excellent Pastries and Fancy Cocktails

By Erin Russell and Nadia Chaudhury

San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel

By Erin Russell

A New Mini-Golf Course With a Restaurant and Bar Opens in the Domain

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Pizzeria With Chile Crisp-Drizzled Pies Opens on South First

By Nadia Chaudhury

Voodoo Doughnut’s Taking Over Former Austin Fried Chicken Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world