Mega-Popular Christmas Pop-Up Bars Are Coming Back to Austin

Two very popular holiday pop-up bars are coming back to Austin in their usual headquarters. The first is Miracle on Fifth at downtown Austin bar the Roosevelt Room’s next-door event space the Eleanor; the second is its tiki-themed spin-off Sippin’ Santa at Central East Austin bar Nickel City.

Miracle will open on Thursday, November 17 through Tuesday, December 27. On deck will be its usual drinks, such as the Snowball Old Fashioned and the SanTaRex, as well as new ones

The space will include its Sky Lodge bar with Old Fashioneds, other cocktails, beer, wine, and shots served on a ski. Generally, entry for Miracle must be booked in advance, tickets include a shot and there are pass options. Tickets are not required for happy hour from opening to 6 p.m. There will also be glassware, merch, and to-go cocktails for sale from a dedicated booth. Ten percent of all takeout proceeds will go to the Austin Children’s Shelter, Austin Pets Alive, and the James Beard Foundation. Takeout orders can also be placed online.

There aren’t exact dates for Sippin’ at Nickel at this time, but it’s safe to presume it’ll take over the same period of time.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Hancock hotel Commodore Perry Estate’s high-end restaurant Lutie’s is hosting two chefs from California company Saison Hospitality, which oversees one-Michelin-starred restaurants Saison and Angler, this week. Corporate chef Brian Limoges and Saison executive chef Adam Gale will cook up a nine-course dinner with Lutie chefs Bradley Nicholson and Susan Querejazu on Friday, November 4. The Taste of Auberge meal will include live scallops and sea urchins. Tickets are $325 with $175 wine pairings, to book email cpe.saison@aubergeresorts.com. There’s also a fermentation workshop the next day but it’s sold out already.

Barbecue match-ups

Round Rock food retail shop and butchery Goodstock by Nolan Ryan has tagged longtime Central Texas restaurant mini-chain Southside Market & Barbeque as its brand ambassador. This means that the multi-Central-Texas location restaurant will use briskets from Goodstock.