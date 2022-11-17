New Farmers Market Stand Slings New York-Style Bagels and Mini-Dessert Bagels in Austin

Austin got a new bagel contender this year boasting New York-style bagels. David Doughie’s is found at the Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline in Cedar Park at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive as of early November.

The sourdough bagels, made using grains from Dripping Springs’s Barton Springs Mill, come in flavors from everything from jalapeno-cheddar cheese to plain. Then there are schmears like smoked barbecue cream cheese and ranch cream cheese. There are also sandwich options with items like house-smoked salmon, and pastrami salmon, and two vegan options, the carrot lox, and beet pastrami. And then, for sweets, there are miniature dessert bagels with cream cheeses like cookies and cream, birthday cake, cajeta, and peanut butter cups. For non-bagel options, there will be burnt cheesecake.

During the pandemic, co-founders and couple chef Devin Broder and Ashley Broder started making bagels on their own. “At first, it was just to get a taste of something our East Coast pallets were missing out on,” Devin writes to Eater over email, “but very quickly, it turned into way more than that.” They started sharing their bagels with neighbors, and demand grew. The couple decided to collect donations for their bagels and then decided to turn it into a business in August as a pop-up with pickups in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood. “It brought us so much joy to feed our friends and local families, but we quickly felt the need to provide them for a larger audience,” he writes.

Then the Broders evolved their bagel business into the farmers market stand in November. During the first day of business, they sold out of all 600 bagels in two-and-a-half hours. The name came courtesy of their six-year-old daughter, who is a fan of David Bowie (say the name out loud).

Devin Broder was raised outside of Washington, D.C., and had worked at José Andrés’s Jaleo, fine-dining restaurant 1789, as well as Michelin-starred restaurants Kinship and Metier. The whole family moved to Austin in June 2019, during which he worked at New Texan restaurant Odd Duck up until the restaurant temporarily closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

David Doughie’s is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Preorders are typically available on a weekly basis.

