Austin Tequila Company 512 Sets Aside Lawsuit With Kendall Jenner’s Liquor Company

A lawsuit between celebrity mogul Kendall Jenner’s spirits company 818 Tequila and Austin liquor company Tequila 512 has been laid to rest, TMZ reports. The original lawsuit filed in February alleged similarities between the two brands in terms of the area code-based names and marketing. Tequila 512 was founded in 2015, and 818 Tequila in 2021. Tequila 512’s CEO Nick Matzorkis told TMZ that the lawsuit was “resolved,” and that “the parties have agreed that they will each have the right to use their existing names and they will both make changes to their labels to clarify that they are not related to each other.”

More SXSW announcements

David Chang is going to speak at South by Southwest (SXSW) again next year. This time, the chef and author will talk to Tyler Huggins, the CEO of mushroom-based fake meat company Meati Foods. The pair-up makes sense since Chang’s The Next Thing You Eat show is centered on the future of food and lab-grown meats. Chang, who has been criticized for his alleged treatment of former staff, continues to be a major voice for the restaurant industry and has appeared at SXSW many times throughout the years, most recently in 2019. Other announced SXSW speakers include chef Sophia Roe.

Potential East Austin restaurant relocation

Vegan restaurant Counter Culture owner Sue Davis wants to move her business from its East Cesar Chavez home somewhere, as reported by ATX Today. Ideally, she’d want to reopen in Windsor Hill and University Hils. She opened the business in 2009 as a good truck and the physical restaurant in 2012.

Tracking Austin-area openings

Texas coffee drive-thru mini-chain Mojo is opening in Round Rock this week, as reported by Community Impact. The 3100 RM 1431 business will open on Thursday, November 17.

Tracking Austin-area events

Sibling restaurants Asian smokehouse restaurant Loro and Japanese spot Uchi are hosting a dinner together this week. The tasting menu will feature dishes from both restaurants, which means dishes like sesame pecan noodles, wedge salad with marinated tomatoes, and key lime pie. The dinners take place on Wednesday and Thursday, November 16 and 17. The meals are $74.95.

Hill Country distillery Desert Door Sotol is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a multi-day party. There will be discounted ranch waters and live music from Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20. It’s free to attend.

Disclosure: David Chang is producing shows for Hulu in partnership with Vox Media Studios, part of Eater’s parent company, Vox Media. No Eater staff member is involved in the production of those shows, and this does not impact coverage on Eater.