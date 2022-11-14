 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Team of Austin Hospitality Greats Turns Spider House Cafe Into a New Bar

Tweedy’s serves cocktails, beer, and wine, with a food truck on site

by Erin Russell
An outdoor patio with picnic tables and lots of trees.
Tweedy’s patio.
Tweedy’s/Facebook

A new bar, Tweedy’s, is opening in the former Spider House Cafe space near the University of Texas campus. Tweedy’s is open as of November 4 at 2906 Fruth Street in the North Campus neighborhood.

Tweedy’s will serve cocktails, wine, and draft beer, with food truck Golden Tiger on site for chicken sandwiches, burgers, fries, and more. It’s co-owned by Brian Tweedy, a former bar manager of Spider House; Jason McNeely, Shannon LeBoeuf, John Yaklin, and Amy Mullins. The five own Kinda Tropical together, Tweedy and McNeely co-own East Sixth bar Hotel Vegas, and LeBoeuf and Mullins co-own East Fifth cafe Yellow Jacket Social Club.

Mullins says that the space has a “vintage, playful rock and roll vibe.” Of the name, rather than honoring Tweedy, she says, “We all just liked the way Tweedy’s sounded, [and it] just so happens to be Brian’s name.”

Spider House officially closed earlier this year, after 25 years as a campus standby although it has not been open since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spider House Ballroom, the adjacent space at 2906 Fruth Street, remains an event space and bar and houses the vegan burger truck Arlo’s. The owner of Arlo’s, Chris Baker, owns the space.

Tweedy’s is open for limited hours for now but will be open 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. after its grand opening eventually.

Tweedy's Bar

2906 Fruth Street, Austin, Texas 78705 Visit Website

