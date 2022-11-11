‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Visit Austin Bars WIth Their Mezcal

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were in the city last weekend for the Austin Food & Wine Festival to promote their mezcal brand Dos Hombres. They took the opportunity to visit various bars around the city to share their boozy beverage, including Licha’s Cantina, Chapulin Cantina, Ma’Coco, and Verbena.

Texas restaurant expansion

Turns out that Austin-area mini-chain Texas restaurant Jack Allen’s Kitchen is opening a new location out in Hutto, as reported by Community Impact. It’ll be found in the Co-Op District at 420 Highway 79. The development’s project financial lead Matt Harris talked about the restaurant expansion during a Hutto City Council meeting in early November. This will be Jack’s sixth restaurant. Other restaurants in the development include Top Notch Burgers and Southside Market & Barbeque.

Other celebrities around Austin restaurants

Chef José Andrés dined at the new-school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis.

Comedian Chris Rock was in town for his comedy show at the Moody Center on November 8, and he dined out twice in the city. There was his visit to the omakase restaurant Toshokan, and then his meal at the tasting-menu restaurant Pasta|Bar.

Best restaurants in Austin, according to city magazine

Austin Monthly published its list of the best restaurants of the year. This includes chef Mashama Bailey’s Austin expansion Diner Bar, food truck Un Mundo de Sabor, Thai truck Kiin Di, and the yet-to-open pizza truck Allday Pizza.

Tracking Austin-area events

Austin Cider Week, which began on Tuesday, continues through the weekend, culminating in the Austin area’s biggest cideries pouring drinks at Moontower Cider Co. on Saturday, November 12. This includes the host site, along with Austin Eastciders, Argus Cidery, Fairweather, and others. Tickets are $25, and it runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

Italian restaurant Andiamo is celebrating its 18th anniversary with a truffle and wine dinner. The four-course meal will include dishes like beef carpaccio with black truffle shavings and beef tenderloin served in a black truffle sauce. It’s $80 per person and $105 with wine pairings. It takes place on Tuesday, November 15, Reservations can be made over the phone or via email at andiamoitaliano@gmail.com.

