One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart

Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14.

The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas locations, with smoked meats like brisket, beef ribs, turkey, sausage, pork ribs, and chopped beef, in sandwiches or by the pound. There are also sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked potato salad, and for dessert, pecan pie, peach cobbler, and banana pudding.

Terry Black’s opened in Austin in 2014, when twin brothers Mark and Mike Black left Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart, where their father Terry Black was a third-generation pitmaster, as the result of a family disagreement. Their uncle, Kent Black, owns Lockhart-based Black’s Barbecue with his son Barrett Black, which briefly had a labor violation this year. Terry Black’s and Black’s will be less than a mile apart in Lockhart. Black’s also operates an Austin location, which also opened in 2014.

Terry Black’s opened its Dallas location in 2019, after some real estate controversy, and is on Texas Monthly’s list of top 50 barbecue joints.

Terry Black’s Lockhart will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.