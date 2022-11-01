 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Brewpub Opens on Rainey With Beers and Draft Cocktails

The Stay Put is opening in November

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bar.
The Stay Put.
Hunter Townsend/Consumable Content

New downtown Austin brewery and bar the Stay Put is opening this month. The 73 Rainey Street brewpub will debut on Thursday, November 17.

The brewery will serve four beers all made on-site, ranging in styles stemming from Cezch, German, and Mexican styles. The other taps will also include six guest beers, as well as six draft cocktails made with Central Texas liquors and spirits, including the hibiscus Ranch Water and grapefruit Chilton.

The physical bungalow space, which previously housed the Indian restaurant G’Raj Mahal, was updated by Magic Architecture’s Scott Magic. This includes two bars, a dog-friendly patio, an outdoor area anchored by a pecan tree, wooden communal tables, lots of taxidermies, and an oak bar top.

Overseeing Stay Put is general manager Amanda Carto and head brewer Kevin Lindsay. Carto is formerly of Nickel City and the brewpub’s nearby sibling bar Half Step. Lindsay worked at Asheville, North Carolina brewery Wicked Weed Brewing.

An indoor bar with a bar on the left and picnic-style tables on the right.
The indoor area at Stay Put.
Hunter Townsend/Consumable Content

G’Raj Mahal, Stay Put’s predecessor, opened at the address as a food truck in 2009 and then turned into a physical restaurant in 2014. Owner Sidney Roberts had been able to keep the restaurant open beyond its lease expiration in January 2020 into July 2021, when it closed. That restaurant is actually reopening in East Austin sometime this year.

Rainey Street is also awash with development right now. Gone are bars like Craft Pride and Container Bar, and in their places are constructions of taller mixed-used buildings.

Pouring With Heart, formerly known as 213 Hospitality, is based in Los Angeles, and has been growing its Austin presence. This includes Half Step, Seven Grand, Las Perlas, and Cana Rum Bar. It also took over the ownership of longtime Central East Austin bar King Bee in 2021. The company also includes bars in San Diego and Denver.

Stay Put’s hours will be from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, noon to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and then from noon to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A glass of beer with a shot of amber liquid on a table with a pile of orange matchbooks.
A beer and shot at Stay Put.
Hunter Townsend/Consumable Content
The facade of a wooden bar building with a neon of a woman in a hat.
The facade of Stay Put.
Hunter Townsend/Consumable Content

The Stay Put

73 Rainey Street , Austin, Texas 78701

