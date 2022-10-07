Far south Austin bar Indian Roller is closing in October. The last day of service for the 10006 Menchaca Road bar is on Saturday, October 22.

The Instagram post announcing the shutter shares that the bar is looking for a like-business to take over the property, with the goal of something “that keeps the Austin dream alive and [will] keep the [sic] south Austin weird, unique, and soulful.” Eater has reached out for more information.

There are yet-to-be-announced planned events leading up to the bar’s last day. On the actual last day, it’ll host a party, which will also serve as its eight-year anniversary shindig. It starts at 4 p.m. and there will be live music, an arts market, and a photo booth.

Owner Brenna Robertston opened Indian Roller in 2014. There had been plans to open a coffee and wine bar and indoor music venue in 2017, but it isn’t clear if that ever panned out.

Indian Roller’s shutter is among the barrage of sprawling bar openings along the far south Austin corridor of Menchaca Road. Just further down the street are comparatively newer bars the Hive (opened in 2017), Lustre Pearl South (2019), South Austin Beer Garden (2019)Armadillo Den (2020), and the forthcoming Lulu’s (opening in October 2022). Nearby is the established bar Sam’s Town Point (1981), as well as the two-years-older-than-Indian-Roller bar Moontower Saloon (2012).