Trendy Chicago Convenience Store Chain Foxtrot Is Opening Four Austin Markets

Foxtrot — the Chicago-based trendy curated convenience store chain and delivery service — is expanding into Austin, with four new storefronts planned by early 2023.

The Austin stores will carry the usual Foxtrot offerings from independent and national companies, with a bunch of Austin brands. The company has long carried products from Austin-based Kosmic Kombucha and Siete Foods. Now, with this expansion into the city, customers can expect even more locally sourced goods from brands, including Lick Honest Ice Creams, Chop Chop, Bakery Cloud Nine, Pinthouse Brewing, and St. Elmo Brewing Company. Other items will include coffee, seasonal drinks, smoothies, prepared foods, beers, wines, and everyday essentials.

The company plans to start by opening its first and second Austin Foxtrots at 1804 South First Street in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood and 4800 Burnet Road, Building F in the Rosedale neighborhood sometime this fall. The other two — 301 West Second Street in downtown Austin and 2270 Guadalupe Street in West Campus — will open sometime in early 2023. The South Austin store will be the largest Foxtrot to date, and all four locations will be supported by a commissary kitchen. The company also plans on expanding into Dallas’s Knox-Henderson neighborhood this fall.

All will be open for in-person shopping, as well as pickup and delivery orders placed online.

Foxtrot’s expansion is part of the current trend for new corner stores that carry hip, social media-friendly food brands flourishing in large metropolitan areas. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom opened Foxtrot in Chicago as a delivery service (they met while working and studying in Austin actually), and turned it into physical stores and cafes also found in Dallas, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere in Virginia.