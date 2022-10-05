Austin Bar/Truck Little Brother and Bummer Burrito Will Dress Up as TV Restaurant From ‘The Bear’ for Halloween

’Tis the season for Austin bars and restaurants to dress up like famous pop culture restaurants for Halloween. Downtown bar Little Brother and its accompanying food truck Bummer Burrito will turn into the Chicago restaurant from the hit FX television series The Bear this season at 89 Rainey Street later this October.

Co-owner Matthew Bolick tells Eater that the food truck will serve the famous Italian beef sandwich from the show’s restaurant the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and the bar will make Boozy Ecto Coolers (served during a birthday party catering gig on the show), along with other food and drinks (here’s hoping for the decadent chocolate cake too). On Halloween day, the bar/truck will host a concert and sell special-themed shirts.

This is where Eater has to pause to note that there is a striking resemblance between Bolick and Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

Little Brother/Bummer Burrito’s the Bear Halloween costume/food/drinks specials run from Monday, October 24 through Halloween on Monday, October 31.