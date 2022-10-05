 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Bar/Truck Little Brother and Bummer Burrito Will Dress Up as TV Restaurant From ‘The Bear’ for Halloween

Expect Italian beef sandwiches and boozy Ecto Coolers inspired by the Chicago-set television series

by Nadia Chaudhury
A person in a blue apron sitting on a restaurant kitchen counter with logos for Bummer Burrito and Little Brother floating to his right/our left and an Italian beef sandwich to his left/our right.
Little Brother and Bummer Burrito are getting into the Bear spirit this Halloween.
Matt Dinerstein/FX, Little Brother, Bummer Burrito, Shutterstock, Collage by Eater Austin

’Tis the season for Austin bars and restaurants to dress up like famous pop culture restaurants for Halloween. Downtown bar Little Brother and its accompanying food truck Bummer Burrito will turn into the Chicago restaurant from the hit FX television series The Bear this season at 89 Rainey Street later this October.

Co-owner Matthew Bolick tells Eater that the food truck will serve the famous Italian beef sandwich from the show’s restaurant the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and the bar will make Boozy Ecto Coolers (served during a birthday party catering gig on the show), along with other food and drinks (here’s hoping for the decadent chocolate cake too). On Halloween day, the bar/truck will host a concert and sell special-themed shirts.

This is where Eater has to pause to note that there is a striking resemblance between Bolick and Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

Little Brother/Bummer Burrito’s the Bear Halloween costume/food/drinks specials run from Monday, October 24 through Halloween on Monday, October 31.

Little Brother

89 Rainey Street, , TX 78701 (512) 305-3133 Visit Website

Bummer Burrito

89 Rainey Street, , TX 78701 (512) 305-3133 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Two New Clarksville Bars — Howards and Rosie’s — Are Now Open

By Nadia Chaudhury

East Sixth Gelato and Amaro Cafe Gelateria Gemelli Is Closing This Fall

By Erin Russell

Japanese Restaurant Uroko Debuts New Dedicated Omakase Space

By Nadia Chaudhury

California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees

By Nadia Chaudhury

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world