Two New Clarksville Bars — Howards and Rosie’s — Are Now Open

Co-bars Howards Bar & Club and Rosie’s Wine Bar are now open in Clarksville this October. The McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality bars are found at 1130 West Sixth Street as of October 5.

Howards is described as a “part neighborhood tavern, part dance party,” per the press release. There are bar foods such as manchego cheese-and-salami-stuffed fried olives, chips with caviar, and Chicago hot dogs. Drinks-wise there are cocktails like the Pink Lady (an egg white drink with gin, applejack, lemon juice, and grenadine), the Hotel Nacional (a rum-apricot liqueur-citrus drink), draft espresso martinis, and a big whiskey lineup. There are also beers, including tapped Guinness.

Howards’s physical space features banquettes, a disco ball, and a fancy audio system. There is an accompanying Spotify playlist available online.

Rosie’s serves global natural wines and highlights smaller producers and wine-making areas. For food, there’s a menu of small dishes stemming from Spanish, Portuguese, and French fares, which means items like jamón with manchego and piquillo peppers, anchovies and butter, saffron rice croquettes, Gulf shrimp, and black truffle omelets.

Rosie’s is a walk-in bar only, which means no reservations. The wine bar is physically behind Howards, and features a patio.

The executive chef of both Howards and Rosie’s is Chelsea Fadda. She also oversees sibling neighboring restaurant Pecan Square Cafe. Also in the Clarksville-McGuire Moorman Lambert domain are Jeffery’s, Josephine House, Clark’s, and Swedish Hill Bakery.

Both Howards's and Rosie’s hours are from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, and then from noon to midnight Sunday. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m. nightly.

Howards and Rosie’s are McGuire Moorman Lambert’s 20th and 21st Austin-area restaurants. The company also has restaurants in Aspen (the second location of seafood spot Clark’s, a Mexican restaurant, and a forthcoming third one), two in New Orleans (the second location of Vietnamese restaurant Elizabeth St. Cafe and an Italian restaurant, both found in the Hotel Saint Vincent).