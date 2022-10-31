Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)

Austin mini-chain lowers food and beer costs

In light of higher food costs due to inflation, Austin mini-chain Easy Tiger, decided to lower its food prices, as announced by its newsletter last week. As it details, this means that the big pretzels went from $14 to $7, leaves of sourdough bread from $8 to $6.50, draft beers from the $7 to $11 range now to the $6 to $8 range, and more. The email notes that these changes are “thanks to the determined efforts of our team.” as well as its food and drinks partners such as Barton Springs Mill, Hudson Meats, Austin Beerworks, and more. Though, earlier this spring, there were 26 employees who quit the restaurant mini-chain because of clashes with new management, as reported by Chronicle.

Round Rock expansions

National bakery chain Crumbl Cookies is opening a location up in Round Rock, as reported by Community Impact. It’ll be found at 3021 South I-35, Suite 140, but there is no opening date.

Likewise, Amy’s Ice Creams is also opening up in Round Rock, as also reported by Community Impact. It’ll be found at 2120 North Mays Street starting sometime in early 2023.

Austin government honors local restaurateur

Austin City Council declared that October 27 is now “Gabby Got It Day,” in honor of local restaurateur Gabriela Bucio. In celebration of that honor, her restaurants are offering drink specials available through Halloween which is also her birthday. This includes discounted margaritas at Taquero Mucho and Seareinas, and themed cookies and lattes at Revival Coffee.