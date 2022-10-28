 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Sandwich Institution Gourmands Is Closing

There’s time for final sandwiches, soups, and bees before the 11-year-old restaurant/bar’s last day sometime in December

by Nadia Chaudhury
A split hoagie sandwich.
A sandwich from Gourmands.
Gourmands/Facebook

Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, one of Austin’s sandwich and pub institutions, is closing. The 2316 Webberville Road restaurant will have its last day around Christmas-time in December.

The pub was known for its epic sandwiches and soups. Of the former, there’s the iconic Orgy sandwich, full of hot-peppered pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and sauce on pumpernickel rye bread slices; the Second Deadly Sin with smoked turkey, bacon, fried avocado, Swiss cheese, plus the usual sandwich vegetables and green goddess mayonnaise; and the Foghorn Leghorn with a chunky chicken salad. Soups are served in bread bowls, ranging from the also iconic broccoli cheese to the clam chowder to the vegan spicy black bean soup. There’s also a great beer selection, with lots of Central Texas brewery options.

A staffer at Gourmands confirmed the eventual shutter over the phone. They also said that a restaurant group is taking over the space, but didn’t know further details. Eater has reached out for more information.

Co-founders and couples Caitlin Shea and Benjamin Siewert, and Tiffany and Mike Russell opened Gourmands exactly 11 years ago to the date on October 28, 2011. They wanted to operate a family-run pub with easy beers and food. Before the restaurant/bar, the Webberville address had been home to a Tejano bar.

(h/t Reddit)

Foursquare

Gourmands Neighborhood Pub

2316 Webberville Road, , TX 78702 (512) 610-2031 Visit Website

