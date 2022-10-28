Veracruz All Natural Is Closing Its Rainey Food Truck Spin-Off

Veracruz All Natural, which serves one of the best migas tacos in town, is closing its offshoot taco truck pop-up this weekend. Hot Tacos’s last day on 75 Rainey Street will be on Monday, October 31. The Veracruz team — with co-owners and sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez — originally started Hot Tacos as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2021, but moved the meals on wheels into Austin right before South by Southwest earlier this year. Hot Tacos’s location on Rainey Street was always pegged as a temporary one. The menu is different than Veracruz’s, with only grilled corn tortillas and a smaller selection of tacos, from al pastor cauliflower to grilled steak, as well as quesadillas on flour tortillas and the cochinita pibil special with dipping consomé. Its Instagram post teases that there is future news.

Lizzo loves Torchy’s

Texas native and superstar singer Lizzo was in Austin again this week for a concert, and she again talked about she loves Torchy’s Tacos, as reported by Statesman.

Austin coffee shop needs to move

Austin coffee shop Genuine Joe’s is looking to move into a new location because of future development on West Anderson Lane, as reported by KXAN. Current owner Josh Brown started a GoFundMe campaign to help that process. Original owners and co-founders David Swainston and Victor Levi started the cafe in 2005, and Brown took over in 2016.

Remembering old Austin restaurant dishes

Tex-Mex restaurant Eldorado Cafe chef Joel Fried put together a bunch of recipes for beloved dishes from closed restaurants for Chronicle. This includes the migas con hongos from Las Manitas and the Stallion Grill’s chicken fried steak.

San Antonio restaurant reopens

San Antonio restaurant Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery reopened this month after temporarily closing for renovations earlier this summer. It reopened on October 24 with new floors, curtains, paint, and a menu courtesy of chef Jeff Balfour. The latter includes duck and shitake mushroom lumpia rolls, cold brisket salad, and crawfish-stuffed chicken roulade.

Sandwich chain expands in Austin again

Sandwich chain restaurant Capriotti’s opened its second Austin-area location this month. The new sandwich shop is found in Bee Cave at 3944 Farm to Market Road 620, Suite 130 as of October 15. It’s known for this Bobbie sandwich, which is made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayonnaise. The first Austin-area location opened as a ghost kitchen in North Loop in spring 2021 and then transitioned into a restaurant in Mueller.